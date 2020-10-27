NEW Zoo begins winter hours, Adventure Park remains closed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting November 1, the NEW Zoo will be commencing its winter hours of operation.

Organizers say the zoo will be open seven days a week, including on holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say the capacity to the Zoo will remain limited to ensure social distancing, and guests are

encouraged to purchase tickets on their website in advance.



Adventure Park will be remaining closed for the season.

