SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo in Brown County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its brand-new snow leopard habitat that utilizes nearly 2,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor space.

The new Lee & Kathy Anderson Snow Leopard Den and Steven & Bonnie (Farvour) Van Lannen Outdoor Yard ribbon-cutting ceremony was also followed by the introduction of snow leopard Ahava into her new space.

The ceremony, which was held on December 6, featured Gary Ehrbar, President of the NEW Zoological Society Board of Directors, along with NEW Zoo Director Carmen Murach and project lead donors Lee & Kathy Anderson and Steve & Bonnie Van Lannen.

“We started thinking about this years and years ago. This was one of the older exhibits at the Zoo, and it really needed updating,” stated Murach. “You can see that [Ahava] feels so confident with this new space, it has just done wonders for her attitude in being interactive with our guests.”

Encompassing 912 square feet of indoor space and over 1,000 square feet of outdoor space, the new habitat features stainless steel containment systems and a 14′ tall rock wall structure.

The habitat includes an indoor area for training and behind-the-scenes experiences.