GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is in mourning following the loss of Matilda the moose.

Matilda was a zoo favorite and spent the last few years being looked after closely while dealing with age-related conditions like arthritis.

In the past week, her health had declined significantly and did not improve after adjustments were made to her medications.

After a slip and fall in the snow on January 19, the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park said in a release they made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Matilda with her long-time caretaker by her side.

According to the New Zoo, Matilda had been at the zoo since December 2010 when she was just a seven-month-old calf.

The New Zoo also says that the life expectancy of a cow moose is eight years. Matilda was one of the oldest moose in human care at 12 and a half years old.

The NEW Zoo itself is one of the very few AZA-accredited zoos that were able to house moose.

In the past year, the NEW Zoo was able to bring in a young male moose named Murphy.

The moose were kept in separate areas but reportedly often interacted with one another through their gates. Matilda is expected to be deeply missed by her caretakers, zoo staff, volunteers, and guests.