NEW Zoo, new hours: NEW zoo announces spring hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting on Thursday, April 1, the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will have new hours of operation.

According to the NEW Zoo, the new park hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. However the Adventure Park remains closed for the season, but the staff is working on reopening the park.

As temperatures start to rise, some zoo animals will start to make their way to their outside habitats, says the NEW Zoo.

Some of the animals that are temperature-sensitive include:

Kookaburras

Macaws

Albino alligator

The NEW Zoos’ annual EggStravaganZoo event is on Saturday, April 3, and limited tickets are still available, according to the NEW Zoo.

For more information visit the NEW Zoo’s webiste.