NEW Zoo planning to reopen on June 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Zoo-goers, get ready – the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will reopen on June 10th at 9 a.m. in a series of phases, according to a Thursday release.

Temporary hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily. Zoo entry will occur through Gate Z2, located immediately to the north of the Visitor Center (gift shop) building; exits must occur through the Visitor Center or through Gate Z1 (south of Visitor Center). No entries through the Visitor Center building will be permitted, visitors are asked to watch for directional signs.

To facilitate social distancing, Zoo capacity will be limited. Non-members must purchase tickets in

advance to reserve your visit time online at newzoo.org. Zoo Members do not need to pre-reserve their time of visit. The Zoo says that they may need to hold the line and prevent some guests from entering until others have left during peak visit times. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings. Zoo team members and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings.

The Mayan Restaurant will be closed to indoor seating and will feature an outdoor, walk-up window for easy to-go orders. Outdoor seating will be available.

The Zoo says it is adding additional measures to ensure cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day. Hand sanitizing will be located throughout the Zoo.

The zoo playgrounds, the Dahlin Express Train Ride, the Mining Sluice, the Endangered Species

Carousel, the Giraffe Feeding Experience, and the Giraffe Discovery Center building will remain closed, as will the Adventure Park will also remain closed until further notice. For more details about our reopening plan and for up-to-date changes, please visit our website at newzoo.org.

A variety of special events and programs originally scheduled throughout the summer and early fall have been canceled, according to the Zoo. Guests affected by these cancellations will be contacted with information regarding refunds and/or rescheduling. The Zoo will still offer free admission to dads on Father’s Day, June 21st, and a virtual “World Giraffe Day Party” will be celebrated on Friday, June 19th.

