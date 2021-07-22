NEW Zoo pushes for canopy tours, offers one-of-a-kind experience

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – NEW Zoo & Adventure Park announced it will be expanding its services to offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience.

On Thursday, NEW Zoo & Adventure Park kicked off a fundraising initiative for a new canopy tour. The canopy tour would allow visitors to see some of the animals in a way, and angle, that they may not have previously experienced.

Gary Ehrbar, President, NEW Zoological Society Board of Directors described the canopy tour saying it would cover around a half-mile of the park and compared it to layering a zoo on top of a zoo in the sense that it would provide a never-before-seen look at the animals in their habitats.

“Connect with the zoo on a completely different level, literally. You’re going to be up in the air, 22 feet, and you’re going to be able to come down from our adventure park and go out and over some of the exhibits,” shared Ehrbar.