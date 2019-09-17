NEW Zoo to celebrate International Red Panda Day

Red panda cub Zeya looks up from a perch in a temporary outdoor enclosure she shares with her twin sister and mother during a media preview of the animals at the Woodland Park Zoo Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Seattle. The five-month-old cubs are expected to make their public debut to zoo visitors November 23. The cubs are the first successful birth of red pandas at the zoo in 29 years and are among five red pandas now there. Fewer than 10,000 red pandas remain in their native habitat of bamboo forests in China, the Himalayas and Myanmar. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — International Red Panda Day is September 21 and the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, along with the Green Bay Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), is inviting the community to celebrate at the Zoo.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Zoo will offer a free event with regular Zoo admission.

The event will offer visitors the chance to learn about red pandas. There will also be children’s activities and the chance for kids to become a certified Red Panda Ranger with the Red Panda Network.

Guests can also watch while the red panda zookeeper does a training demonstration with the red pandas and gives them a special enrichment treat during the event.

Animal-themed crafts will be for sale during the event, all of which were handmade by members of the Green Bay Chapter of AAZK. Paintings made by one of the Zoo’s very own red pandas will also be available.

All proceeds raised at the sales table, along with 10% of all Slush Puppy sales in the Mayan Restaurant and 10% of all sales of the NEW Zoo’s endangered SAFE Species items in the Paws & Claws Gift Shop (giraffes, red pandas, African lions, red wolves, and African penguins), will benefit the Red Panda Network.

Red Panda Network is a non-profit organization that is committed to the conservation of wild red pandas and their habitat.

As red pandas are classified as an endangered species, with potentially as few as 2,500 remaining in the wild, these animals need our help now more than ever.

Through community-based research, outreach, and education programs, Red Panda Network has reached significant milestones in Nepal. Learn more about them by clicking here.