NEW Zoo to celebrate World Otter Day Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will be celebrating World Otter Day Saturday, June 1.

The zoo, along with the Green Bay chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK), invite visitors to come to the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to join the celebration.

During the event, visitors can learn more about the 13 species of otters in the world while visiting the North American River Otters at the zoo.

Activities for children and opportunities to learn about saving the otters will be available.

At noon on Saturday, visitors can learn more about the river otters at the zoo during the daily “Otter Exhibit Chat.” A special enrichment activity will also take place.

Animal-themed crafts will be for sale to raise funds for the International Otter Survival Fund (IOSF). The crafts have been made by members of the Green Bay chapter of AAZK and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to IOSF.

Otter-themed merchandise will be 10% off in the zoo’s gift shop.