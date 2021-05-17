NEW Zoo to host virtual celebration of World Otter Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an effort to raise awareness about otters and how to protect them, the NEW Zoo is hosting a virtual event to celebrate World Otter Day.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park along with the Green Bay Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers (AAZK) will host a VIRTUAL World Otter Day celebration on Saturday, May 22.

Officials say that there 13 specieis of otters in the world, several of which are endangered.

Informative and ‘otterly’ fun posts will be shared on social media throughout the day and Green Bay AAZK will host a virtual Q & A session on Facebook Live at 12:00 p.m. on Green Bay AAZK’s Facebook page.

Viewers will learn about the NEW Zoo’s two North American river otters, Minnie and Louie, and talk with NEW Zoo zookeepers.

The Green Bay AAZK is also hosting an Otter Art Contest throughout the month of May. The contest is open to all ages. Otter-themed items will be given to the first, second and third places. Pictures of the art can be submitted through Facebook to Green Bay AAZK or the NEW Zoo.

Also, all sales made during May and June through the Green Bay AAZK’s Etsy store will be donated to otter conservation.