NEW Zoo to offer special winter admission rates starting in January

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo announced they are offering special winter admission rates for the entire months of January and February.

Zoo officials say all zoo admission rates will be half-off regular prices starting Jan. 1.

“Winter is a great time to see the animals and enjoy a safe, socially distanced fun outdoor experience,” shares NEW Zoo officials.

Staff officials say half-off pricing does not apply to the purchase of Zoo Memberships, advance zoo
ticket sales, or ski passes sold at the NEW Zoo.

The NEW Zoo is open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily throughout the winter season.

