SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A new larger-than-life animal made his arrival at the NEW Zoo Wednesday morning.

Fourteen-year-old Eddie the Giraffe made his trip from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison since the giraffe enclosure there is being rebuilt. Eddie will now be living at the NEW Zoo in Suamico indefinitely.

Zoogoers like Sarah Jasper and her kids were standing by patiently waiting for Eddie’s arrival.

Jasper says, “[My kids] are very excited. They love coming to feed the giraffes every time we come to the zoo.”

Eddie was originally supposed to be transported Tuesday evening, but he was not complying with zoo staff. Zoo Director Carmen Murach says, “It was kind of like planning a surprise party and coming up with a ruse for the guest of honor who then doesn’t go along with your plan.”

Eddie arrived in a specialized trailer that sits 13 1/2 feet tall. While Eddie is taller than that, zoo staff assures Eddie had enough room to move comfortably.

“We want to make sure his transition is as easy and peaceful for him as possible,” Murach says.

The staff were not sure how Eddie was going to settle in when he arrived, but he quickly began making friends with the other giraffes. If Eddie continues to settle in, the NEW Zoo says it could be a matter of days until he greets zoo guests.

Murach says, “We want to make sure he’s comfortable before we add in extra details like people in the background.”

When the time comes for Eddie to make his debut, Jasper and her kids will surely be there.

“We are excited to see him when he’s ready, see how he interacts, and we’re definitely ready to feed him once they have him available,” Jasper says.