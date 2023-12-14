SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park say they have welcomed a new snow leopard into their facility.

According to a release, the new snow leopard, Bodhi, arrived at the NEW Zoo on Tuesday just days after the zoo’s grand opening of the new Lee & Kathy Anderson Snow Leopard Den and the outdoor Steve & Bonnie Van Lannen Habitat.

Zoo officials say Bodhi is a 5-year-old male snow leopard who was originally born in 2019 at the Cleveland Zoo and was eventually moved, along with his brother, to the Lee Richardson Zoo in Kanas.

Upon a recommendation from the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan, team members from both the NEW Zoo and the zoo in Garden City, Kansas, worked together to move Bodhi safely and securely.

“The Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan, or SSP, recommended that Bodhi come to the NEW

Zoo. As an AZA accredited zoo, we know that the SSP’s recommendations are in the best interest of the animals, especially for such a critically endangered species like this. The recent completion of our new snow leopard habitat meant that this was the perfect time for him to make the move.” Curator of Animals Drew Dinehart

Officials with the NEW Zoo say that despite not having a breeding recommendation from the SSP, Bodhi and resident leopard, Ahava, will get to know each other while living in close proximity.

Zoo officials say the two snow leopards will have complete visual access to each other in hopes that the two form a bond. They add that Ahava and the previous snow leopard, Rajan, never lived together full-time, however, Ahava seemed to enjoy his company.

NEW Zoo officials say Ahava is shy and reserved and seems to take some time to get to know new surroundings and new situations. according to Bodhi’s previous keeper, he is easygoing, which NEW Zoo staff say they experienced on his arrival.

Bodhi is expected to remain behind the scenes for some time until he is able to get to know his new keepers and acclimate to his new home and new routines.

For more information on Brodhi, visit the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park’s website.