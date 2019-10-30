NEW Zoo welcomes Nigel the giraffe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park has announced the arrival of a new nine-year-old male reticulated giraffe, Nigel.

In August, the Zoo lost Hodari, a 15-year-old male who had been experiencing some signs of age-related issues.

Since then, Hodari’s companion Zuri had been alone.

Zoo staff expects Nigel and Zuri will develop a close relationship, saying they have “seen signs that a bond between them is already forming.”

The Giraffe Feeding Experience will be closed through Friday, Nov. 1 to allow Nigel and Zuri time to get to know one another. Nigel will make his first public appearance on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Zoo says Nigel traveled from the Erie Zoo in Pennsylvania in a specially designed giraffe trailer that requires 14-foot clearance. He was monitored constantly during the transport via a camera feed from the trailer.

Effective Friday, Nov. 1, the NEW Zoo hours will change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It will be open for the holidays as well.

The Adventure Park will close for the season, but groups can still schedule outings, weather permitting.