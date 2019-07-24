NEW Zoo’s Adventure Park to offer accessible zip-lining opportunity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Adventure Park at the NEW Zoo has announced a new accessible zip-lining opportunity.

The NEW Zoo says Accessible Zip Lining, presented by Mad City Windows & Baths, will allow many more to experience the zip line.

Trained staff at the Adventure Park will gear each participant up and prepare them for the zip lining experience.

Participants will be lifted to the top of the 50-foot fire tower and attached to one of the Dual Racing Zip Lines. From there, participants will travel down the 1000-foot zip line, where staff will lower them directly from the line to the ground at the end.

Accessible Zip Lining will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Reservations are required.

Those interested in participating must meet requirements set by the Adventure Park: must be 6 years or older, be able to hold themselves in an upright position, and weigh no more than 200 pounds.

Reservations can be made online by clicking here or by calling 920-662-2415.