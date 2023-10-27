SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo has recently said goodbye to its beloved snow leopard, Rajan, after he battled kidney disease for over a year and a half.

A Facebook post from the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park on Thursday shared a heartfelt goodbye to their “bestest kitty floof,” Rajan the snow leopard.

Rajan has called the NEW Zoo home since May 2019 and has been undergoing treatment for kidney disease since early February 2022.

Officials with the zoo say that Rajan’s treatments worked well for over a year and a half, but about a week ago, zookeepers noticed subtle changes in his behavior, including a decrease in appetite.

The post states that a veterinary exam and tests revealed significant deterioration in his kidney function and after his appetite and energy levels continued to decrease, officials say the decision was made to humanely euthanize Rajan.

Photo of Rajan (Credit: NEW Zoo & Adventure Park)

The NEW Zoo’s statement can be read below and seen in full here.

We are heartbroken to let you know that we recently said goodbye to our bestest kitty floof, Rajan the snow leopard… After consultation with our veterinary staff, all his caretakers, and our animal welfare specialist, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Rajan this week. His main caretaker tells us that Rajan was her most handsomest, favorite boy. Rajan wasn’t motivated by food like most cats, but instead he loved to hear “baby talk” telling him what a good, handsome floof he was during his training sessions. His favorite thing to do was enjoy scent enrichments – he LOVED cardamom the most, but cinnamon and nutmeg were also special favorites that he loved to roll around in and rub his face against. NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

Local 5 sends our condolences to the entire staff at the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park.