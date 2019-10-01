Newcap and Feeding America join forces in fight against hunger

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Newcap has announced the organization will transition The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) distribution system in northeastern Wisconsin to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin effective October 1, 2019.

TEFAP is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides 100% American-grown USDA Foods and administrative funds to states to operate TEFAP.

“Newcap, as the community action agency charged with moving people out of poverty and improving communities in north and northeastern Wisconsin, is the expert in poverty alleviation.” states Cheryl Detrick, Newcap CEO & Executive Director. “Feeding America is the expert in getting food out to communities. This transition will allow us to more intently focus on our mission of moving people from poverty to opportunities and economic security. ”

“We are grateful for our new partnership with Newcap and excited about how we can better serve together,” shared Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO. “Newcap has shown great strength and effectiveness in alleviating poverty. By transitioning their hunger-relief work to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, they will be able to focus on their mission while helping us achieve ours.”

Counties served by this TEFAP distribution include: Brown, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Oconto, Oneida, Shawano, and Vilas Counties.