Newest business in Downtown Green Bay hopes to open in January

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new option in Green Bay to try flavors from across the globe? Well, the FreshKind Kitchen in Green Bay is hoping to open its doors in January.

The FreshKind Kitchen tells Local 5 that they are hoping to open in the middle of January. When they do open they will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

What can you find at FreshKind Kitchen?

Well, they describe themselves as a ‘fast-casual spot’ that features grain bowls and salads, and hope to bring exciting and healthy options to the area.

They also say they are committed to using sustainable packaging and trying to use as little single-use plastic as possible. Anyone who wants to see where the FreshKind Kitchen is located, all you need to do is take a drive down North Washington Street in downtown Green Bay.

Their address is 227 North Washington Street.

On their website, they have a list of meals that they offer as well as more information about their business. They also have a Facebook page where they post updates as well as job postings.