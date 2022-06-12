APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University graduates had the honor of listening to Marvel’s newest Captain America during one of the biggest moments of their academic careers – graduation.

Actor Anthony Mackie joined the graduates on Sunday giving them a heartfelt speech full of encouragement.

“You are the voice, eyes, and ears of this generation. You will affect change, I can see it in you. You now have the credentials to dictate your path, not to have your path dictated to you. Your story will be full of twists and turns. So how do you want your story told?” said Mackie.

Mackie also received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the university.

According to a release, the university’s president, Laurie Carter, served as a mentor for Mackie at the Julliard School in New York City.

Since then, the pair have maintained a friendship.