GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new spot to get a cup of joe in Green Bay? Well, Green Bay’s newest coffee shop is officially open for business.

A new coffee shop in Downtown Green Bay had its grand opening on June 23. Anchor Coffee is Green Bay’s newest coffee shop.

Anchor Coffee tells Local 5 that they are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Some of the features include a full espresso bar that features roasted coffees from Door County Coffee and Tea Company, Lotus energy drinks and lemonades.

There are also 40 syrup flavors for customers to choose from.

Drinks are not the only things that Anchor Coffee offers, as there are fresh items baked daily. Anchor Coffee tells Local 5 that they are hoping to expand to lunch items in the future.

Discover Green Bay posted on its Facebook page highlighting Anchor Coffee and its location on the CityDeck.

Those interested can head down to North Washington Street, as the location is right next to Hagermeister Park and across from Schrieber Foods.

More information about Anchor Coffee can be found on their Facebook page.