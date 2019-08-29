Nexstar and AT&T, DirecTV reach agreement

(WFRV) — Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of WFRV Local 5, has reached an agreement with DirecTV and AT&T.

Nexstar, DirecTV, and AT&T have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide Nexstar-owned network-affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers across 97 markets in the US.

Local stations, including WFRV Local 5, are now returning to any impacted DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms.

WFRV Local 5 viewers will be able to see our programming at some point Thursday.

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” stated Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

AT&T and Nexstar regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized.

Financial terms were not disclosed.