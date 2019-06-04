Storms with the potential for strong winds arrive Tuesday night

(WFRV) -- Mild temperatures and an increasingly humid air mass will be set in place across the region this afternoon with highs well into the 70s.

A cold front is forecasted to move through the state late Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and eventually form into a line of storms as they move eastward into western Wisconsin by the late evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

As the storms move east during the overnight the intensity of those storms is expected to decrease with the loss of daytime heating.

A few storms, however, could still pose a risk for strong winds as well has a hail potential.

This area of thunderstorms will likely move into northeast Wisconsin after midnight before exiting the region by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

There is a Slight Risk for severe storms late tonight into early Wednesday morning for the extreme eastern and southern areas of the viewing area.

The Enhanced Risk for severe weather exists across the western viewing area further northwest into eastern Minnesota.

Locations under the Enhanced Risk have a higher probability of experiencing storms that could produce strong wind gusts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make sure you have the ability to receive weather alerts during the overnight hours.

You can get the latest forecast and warnings by downloading the Storm Team 5 weather app.