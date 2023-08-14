GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Excitement for the NFL draft coming to Titletown continued as Commissioner Roger Goodell stepped foot in Green Bay.

He spoke to a room full of Packers fans at a press conference about bringing the draft to the home of the oldest NFL team.

“It’s a huge stage for you all to show what your community is all about. I think everybody knows your love of football, but this is a chance to talk about the fact that you really do know how to do big events, and you do have a tremendous amount of pride in this community, well beyond football,” Goodell says.

It may be almost two years before the draft makes its way to Titletown, but Goodell’s comments got fans even more eager for 2025.

Jonathan Nuske brought his football helmet to the event in hopes of getting Goodell’s signature. As a lifelong Packers fan, he expressed his interest in the draft saying, “I’m excited. I can’t wait until 2025. I really want to go to the draft. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to, but I hope I can.”

Packers shareholder Ginny Dankmeyer also told Local 5 how she feels about the draft coming to Green Bay. She said, “The world watching Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin is going to be displayed. [Think of] all the excitement and the exposure we’re going get. Hopefully, people will love the area and keep coming back.”

The Packers expect the draft to bring close to 250,000 people to the state, making an economic impact of $94 million. Governor Tony Evers also awarded a $2 million grant to Discover Green Bay to plan events around the draft.

“What a better place than the oldest stadium built for football and the NFL, the home of the namesake of the Super Bowl trophy itself, Vince Lombardi, and the home of the only NFL team owned by the fans,” Evers said.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy also shared how the draft will be beneficial to the state. He said, “I think it’s a great opportunity for the state of Wisconsin to be on not just the national stage but a world stage. We feel we’re building an experience that is bigger than ourselves and will create a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

Green Bay will be the 14th city to host the draft and the second in Wisconsin since Milwaukee hosted the event in 1940.