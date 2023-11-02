GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Green Bay already announced as the host of the 2025 NFL Draft, officials with the NFL and Packers have set a time to announce the dates for the event next week.

A release from the Green Bay Packers states that the announcement of the 2025 NFL Draft dates will be announced in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Monday, November 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy will speak at the announcement, along with Alex Brooke, NFL Senior Director, Events Business Strategy. Monday’s announcement will officially begin the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Green Bay will play host to the draft for the first time. The highly-anticipated 2025 draft will bring together fans from all over the world to the NFL’s smallest, and arguably most legendary, market.

The 2023 Draft in Kansas City had more than 312,000 fans in attendance, with more than 54 million viewers during the three-day event, officials say.

Details of the 2025 Draft are still being finalized, but some of the activities include interactive exhibits and autograph sessions. Fans will also be able to take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Officials say the main portion of the event is expected to take place on both Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with numerous other venues slated to be used.

Local 5 will have the latest details about the 2025 NFL Draft when they are announced on November 6.