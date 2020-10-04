NFL pushes back Monday’s Green Bay Packers game time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced its Packers game time versus the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 5 has been moved to 7:50 p.m.
The Packers made the announcement on Sunday morning stating the game was moved by the NFL from its original start time of 7:15 p.m. after a game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.
According to the NFL, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game was rescheduled for Monday after positive COVID-19 test results came back on both teams.
One of the players who tested positive was Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Newton is reported to be in self-quarantine at this time.
