NFL pushes back Monday’s Green Bay Packers game time

An end racism logo is painted on the field at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced its Packers game time versus the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 5 has been moved to 7:50 p.m.

The Packers made the announcement on Sunday morning stating the game was moved by the NFL from its original start time of 7:15 p.m. after a game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.

According to the NFL, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs game was rescheduled for Monday after positive COVID-19 test results came back on both teams.

One of the players who tested positive was Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Newton is reported to be in self-quarantine at this time.

