NFL releases 2020 Green Bay Packers schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 NFL regular-season schedule has been released and it is highlighted by five prime-time contests (subject to flexible scheduling) on the original schedule for the seventh straight year (2014-20).



The Packers will open the season at the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in team history, marking the third straight year that Green Bay will face a divisional foe in Week 1.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

– PRESEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Aug. 13-17 ARIZONA CARDINALS TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

(Bishop’s Charities Game)

Aug. 20-24 CLEVELAND BROWNS (Gold Pkg.) TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

(Midwest Shrine Game)

Aug. 27-30 at New York Giants TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

Sept. 3-4 at Kansas City Chiefs TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin

– REGULAR SEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sun., Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 20 DETROIT LIONS 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m. NBC

Mon., Oct. 5 ATLANTA FALCONS (Gold Pkg.) 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Oct. 11 BYE

Sun., Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 25 at Houston Texans *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *12 p.m. FOX

Thu., Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Nov. 15 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 29 CHICAGO BEARS (Gold Pkg.) *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Dec. 6 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES *3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions *12 p.m. FOX

Sat. or Sun., Dec.19-20 CAROLINA PANTHERS TBD TBD

Sun., Dec. 27 TENNESEEE TITANS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m. FOX

