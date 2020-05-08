1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

NFL releases 2020 Green Bay Packers schedule

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 NFL regular-season schedule has been released and it is highlighted by five prime-time contests (subject to flexible scheduling) on the original schedule for the seventh straight year (2014-20).

The Packers will open the season at the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in team history, marking the third straight year that Green Bay will face a divisional foe in Week 1.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

– PRESEASON –
Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Aug. 13-17 ARIZONA CARDINALS TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
(Bishop’s Charities Game)
Aug. 20-24 CLEVELAND BROWNS (Gold Pkg.) TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
(Midwest Shrine Game)
Aug. 27-30 at New York Giants TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
Sept. 3-4 at Kansas City Chiefs TBD Packers TV Network/Telemundo Wisconsin
– REGULAR SEASON –
Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Sun., Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings 12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Sept. 20 DETROIT LIONS 12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m. NBC
Mon., Oct. 5 ATLANTA FALCONS (Gold Pkg.) 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Sun., Oct. 11 BYE
Sun., Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *3:25 p.m. FOX
Sun., Oct. 25 at Houston Texans *12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Nov. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *12 p.m. FOX
Thu., Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sun., Nov. 15 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS *12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts *12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Nov. 29 CHICAGO BEARS (Gold Pkg.) *7:20 p.m. NBC
Sun., Dec. 6 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES *3:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions *12 p.m. FOX
Sat. or Sun., Dec.19-20 CAROLINA PANTHERS TBD TBD
Sun., Dec. 27 TENNESEEE TITANS *7:20 p.m. NBC
Sun., Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m. FOX

For ticket information, please visit https://www.packers.com/tickets/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"