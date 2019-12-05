NFL tells De Pere and Lakeshore Cinemas not to show Packers games

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Two local cinemas have been notified by the NFL to stop showing Packers games at their theaters.

In a post on both the De Pere and Lakeshore Cinema Facebook pages, the businesses wrote, “We have received notice from the NFL that under their copyright laws we do not qualify to show their games even though we do not charge admission.”

The post goes on to say that the cinemas are saddened by the policy since they call it a “relaxed and comfortable atmosphere” where families and their kids can enjoy the games.

Following their post on the De Pere Cinema Facebook page, the business wrote “the letter came from NFL legal counsel out of New York. We have sent a letter requesting further explanation. We were paying a commercial cable rate.”

