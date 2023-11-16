(WFRV) – As the NFL inches toward the end of the 2023-2024 season, below are some picks and players that may be worth keeping an eye on for Week 11.

Daily fantasy sleepers (So far this year: 14 hits, 9 misses & 6 middle-of-the-road)

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers $7,500 (FanDuel) / $5,800 (DraftKings)

We’ll start with QB with a Purdy good matchup this week. Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their dreadful pass defense, ranking a brutal 31st in the league.

Purdy’s primary targets are once again healthy, and we saw last week what he can do with his full complement of weapons.

There is value in this price tag with another 20+ fantasy point performance this Sunday, making Purdy extremely relevant.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills $5,800 (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings)

Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid is priced as the 6th (FanDuel) and 4th (DraftKings) ranked tight end this week.

He has a substantial shot at putting up the top TE numbers of the main slate. Kincaid has scored double-digit fantasy points each of the last four weeks. He’s absolutely become a consistent target of the inconsistent Josh Allen.

We expect Kincaid to make the most of another 10+ target game this Sunday at home against the New York Jets.

WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders $5,800 (FanDuel) / $5,100 (DraftKings)

Here’s a chance to benefit from Jahan Dotson’s lousy week last week. After three straight weeks of being a vital part of the Commanders offense, Dotson put up a stinker last week.

Two targets, 0 receptions, 0 yards, 0 points. Gulp. Just two weeks prior, Dotson was targeted ten times, pulling in eight of them for 108 yards and a touchdown against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

There’s no reason the second-year receiver doesn’t return to form against the lowly New York Giants this week at home.

Bonus picks (Last week: 0-1-1, 9-10-1 overall)

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (-8)

We had our first push of the season last week, thanks to the Detroit Lions. This week, we get back into the win column, thanks to those same Lions.

It looks like Justin Fields will return to action for the Chicago Bears this week. That’s not a bad thing for those backing the Lions. With Fields under center, the Bears are 1-5 this season.

Their offense somehow looked more like a real NFL offense with an undrafted rookie from a Division II school starting at QB.

This week, I’d be impressed if the Bears put up 17 points. Meanwhile, you can count on the explosive Lions offense to regularly find the end zone.

Los Angeles Chargers (-3) @ Green Bay Packers

While I hate picking against the Pack, I go back to what a wise philosopher named Bret Michaels once said, “Give me something to believe in.”

The green and gold are losers of five of their last six, and they just haven’t given many reasons to be optimistic. Meanwhile, the Chargers are coming off of a heart-breaking shoot-out loss against the Lions.

The Chargers offense will score points that the Packers just won’t be able to match. Justin Herbert will have a big day, and you can expect to see Austin Ekeler slice and dice his way through the Packers 27th ranked rush defense en route to an easy victory.