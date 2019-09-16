Niagara company cited by OSHA for exposing employees to machine hazards

NIAGARA, Wis. (WFRV) — A company in Niagara has been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Koller Industries, operating as Aurora Castings Services, faces $206,291 in penalties for continually exposing employees to machine hazards at their facility in Niagara, according to OSHA.

Aurora Castings reportedly failed to use guards on bench and grinder stands, train employees on lockout/tagout procedures and properly set grinder tongue and work rest adjustments, exposing employees to hazards associated with grinding wheel breakage, allowing employees to use damaged flexible electrical cords, and not properly covering electrical openings.

OSHA cited the company for similar machine hazards following a November 2015 inspection.

The company contested the citations and will now appear before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.