Niagara Police, Public Works free deer caught in soccer net

NIAGRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Niagara Police and Public Works employees were able to rescue a deer caught in a soccer net this week.
According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Police Chief Angie Moreau and Officer Heather Romback noticed the struggling deer at Heights Park.
They reacted quickly, subduing the deer. Public Works employees JJ Coppens and John Henrichs assisted in freeing the deer.
Authorities say that, after much cutting, the deer was freed.