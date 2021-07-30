Nicaraguan man airlifted to hospital after getting ejected from SUV in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Nicaraguan man was ejected from his SUV after it rolled several times and ended up getting airlifted to a hospital.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on July 29 around 9:40 p.m. authorities got a 9-1-1 call for a vehicle accident that happened in front of N5611 County Road A West. An SUV was reportedly going southbound on County Road A when the driver lost control.

The driver was a 21-year-old Nicaraguan man and the SUV rolled multiple times and ejected the driver. Authorities say that he received suspected life-threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and more information will reportedly be given at 10:00 a.m. on July 30.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.