Nice weather today, turns rainy tomorrow

From Storm Team 5...

A nice day for Tuesday. We'll have high pressure moving our clouds out of the way today, but there will still be some thin patches of clouds at times. Otherwise, a very nice day with temperatures around 56 degrees, and cooler by the lake.

Tonight will be dry with clouds increasing overnight. Low temperatures drop to the upper 30s.

It gets soggy and windy tomorrow! Rain showers will approach through the late morning, and overspread during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is expected at times Wednesday night. Temperatures will be cool around 45 degrees.

Thursday also keeps some showers around, mainly in the morning. Highs will still be on the chilly side as we increase to 49 degrees at best.

Friday turns dry, but it will likely be a cloudy day. Temperatures will be around 56 degrees in the afternoon.

For now, next weekend looks mainly dry with seasonal temps in the low 60s. We'll have to watch for a spotty shower chance on Sunday.