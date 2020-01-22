Nickelback coming to Milwaukee in August

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band Nickelback will bring their 2020 headlining tour to Milwaukee this summer.
According to a release, this year’s “All The Right Reasons 2020” tour will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their #1 album All The Right Reasons. The band will perform the album in its entirety as well as other top hits.
Nickelback will be in Milwaukee at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, August 27.
Tickets will be available on January 23 at LiveNation.com.