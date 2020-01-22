Nickelback coming to Milwaukee in August

CORRECTS DATE OF PHOTO TO APRIL 1, 2012, AND DATE OF VIDEO TO 2005 – FILE – In this April 1, 2012 file photo, members of Nickelback pose on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Ottawa. Twitter has removed President Donald Trump’s tweet of a Nickelback meme aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden because of a copyright complaint. The removed post, which featured the group’s 2005 music video “Photograph,” showed singer Chad Kroeger holding an edited photo of Biden, his son Hunter, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man. A Twitter spokesperson on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, said it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.” (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Sean Kilpatrick)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band Nickelback will bring their 2020 headlining tour to Milwaukee this summer.

According to a release, this year’s “All The Right Reasons 2020” tour will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their #1 album All The Right Reasons. The band will perform the album in its entirety as well as other top hits.

Nickelback will be in Milwaukee at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, August 27.

Tickets will be available on January 23 at LiveNation.com.