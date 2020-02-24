Nicolet Elementary nominated for state’s Blue Ribbon award

MENASHA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has nominated Nicolet Elementary school in Menasha for this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

The school is one of eight public schools across the state up for national recognition for academic excellence and making strides toward closing achievement gaps.

Since starting in 1982, the national program has recognized more than 9,000 schools.

“We are nominating these eight schools for the National Blue Ribbon School award because they serve as great examples of our progression toward improving student outcomes across the state,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “I wish these schools and their respective communities well in the next steps of this prestigious national program.”

The eight public schools nominated for Wisconsin are:

•Maple Dale Elementary School, Maple Dale-Indian Hill School District

•Lake Delton Elementary School, School District of Wisconsin Dells

•Altoona Intermediate School, School District of Altoona

•Nicolet Elementary School, Menasha Joint School District

•Lake Superior Elementary School, School District of Superior

•Red Apple Elementary School, Racine Unified School District

•Luther Elementary School, South Milwaukee School District

•Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Wausau School District

Next, schools must complete the National Blue Ribbon Schools application and undergo a review.

The national award winners will be announced in September 2020.