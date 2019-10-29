GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Nicolet Elementary placed under “secure the building” order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Nicolet Elementary has been placed under a “secure the building” order due to a community concern, according to the Green Bay Area Public School District.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, this is a precautionary measure due to a community concern outside of the school.

The precautionary measure went into place around 1:47 p.m., an employee with the school district told Local 5.

“Please know all students are safe, and the school day will continue within the building as normal.”

Local 5 has reached out to Green Bay Police for more information. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

As a precautionary measure, Nicolet Elementary, is in “secure the building – outside situation” due to a community…

Posted by Green Bay Schools on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories