Nicolet Elementary placed under “secure the building” order

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Nicolet Elementary has been placed under a “secure the building” order due to a community concern, according to the Green Bay Area Public School District.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, this is a precautionary measure due to a community concern outside of the school.

The precautionary measure went into place around 1:47 p.m., an employee with the school district told Local 5.

“Please know all students are safe, and the school day will continue within the building as normal.”

Local 5 has reached out to Green Bay Police for more information. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.