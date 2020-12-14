Nicolet Elementary to host drive-through event for families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although learning is virtual, the staff at Nicolet Elementary still want to give back to their students and families.

According to a release, Nicolet staff and community partners have created “Warm Winter Wishes” packages that Nicolet families will pick up on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The packages will include:

Books based on the student’s reading level

Warm hats,

Gloves or mittens

Socks

Treats such as hot chocolate and candy canes

The outside of the school building will be decorated in a winter wonderland theme during the event to bring cheer to students and their families, and to recognize them for their hard work during challenging times.

“Although we will miss seeing our students in person, we are proud to still be able to bring joy to our families. I am very grateful to our staff at Nicolet and our community partners who have given generously of their time, talent and treasure to ensure our families feel special,” says Nicolet Principal Shana Pociask.