GREEN BAY, W (WFRV) – SOL: Baile Folklórico de Nicolet is celebrating six years and back to performing in front of audiences after pandemic-related restrictions sidelined the students for a couple of years.

There are eight student dancers in the group, four girls and four boys. Most of them are of Mexcian descent. There is one student with Puerto Rican connections. But the group is open to any student who wants to put in the time.

“We practice twice a week every week all summer long. Each practice is 1 and half hours long,” explained Manager Amy Bahena Ettner. “They learn accountability and that your team is counting on them. These are soft skills that can serve you later in life and in school right now.”

Jerson Torres,13, told Local Five News that he’s proud to share his culture with anyone who is interested in learning about it. And he learns something too. “It’s important to know who you are and show people who you are.”

Supporters of the group say the colorful costumes and joyful dancing are not something people often see on the news.

“You see caravans and immigrants,” explained Bahena Ettner. “It’s depressing. This is something that everyone can come together and be excited about. Whether they have Latino heritage or not.”

Bahena Ettner says folks are often drawn to the group by the polka sound of the music, something that is familiar to Wisconsinites.

For Tiffany Ulloa,10, nothing beats the feeling of accomplishment. “It feels like I’m proud of myself doing all these harder dances.”

The troupe has its own website so any group in Northeast Wisconsin who would like to have them perform at an event or function can make a request or call the school.

Local 5 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month which starts in the middle of September and continues through October 15th. This is to incorporate the many Spanish-speaking countries that have their National Day celebrations in the same time period.

