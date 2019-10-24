NICU babies at Aurora BayCare participate in Halloween costume contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Babies in the Aurora BayCare Medical Center NICU are celebrating their first Halloween with their families by participating in a costume contest.

The prematurely-born babies can be seen dressed up as superheroes, butterflies, and even food.

All costumed babies will be featured on Aurora Health Care’s Facebook page where people can vote for their favorite costume.

Babies with the most-liked photos by noon on Halloween will win various prizes.

Aurora says the goal of the costumes is to bring a bit of normalcy to the parents of NICU patients by helping commemorate their little one’s first Halloween.

Participating NICU babies are between 1 day to 3 months old.

Photos courtesy of Aurora BayCare.