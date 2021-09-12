FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Nine people without a home after a suspected balcony fire at Oshkosh apartment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment is uninhabitable after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, they responded to a four-unit apartment complex in the 1300 block of Maricopa Drive, around 2:07 p.m. While on the scene, crews reported smoke and visible flames from outside the rear of the building. The fire appears to have started on a second-floor balcony.

There is extensive damage to one apartment and the entire attic along with smoke and water damage in the remainder of the building. Nine people are now without a home, three are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

