Nine people without a home after a suspected balcony fire at Oshkosh apartment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An apartment is uninhabitable after a fire Sunday afternoon.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, they responded to a four-unit apartment complex in the 1300 block of Maricopa Drive, around 2:07 p.m. While on the scene, crews reported smoke and visible flames from outside the rear of the building. The fire appears to have started on a second-floor balcony.

There is extensive damage to one apartment and the entire attic along with smoke and water damage in the remainder of the building. Nine people are now without a home, three are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.