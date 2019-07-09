Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to the Meyer Theatre

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to the Meyer Theatre this fall.

The Meyer Theatre says the band will perform Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m. at the Meyer Theatre website, the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by calling 800-895-0071.

Described as one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band grew to a six-piece ensemble in 2018 following an extended 50th anniversary tour.

The group, now comprised of Jeff Hanna (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica), Bob Carpenter (keyboards), Jim Photoglo (bass, acoustic guitar), Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin), and Jaime Hanna (electric and acoustic guitar).

“All six members also sing, and when their voices merge, the harmonies add a powerful new component for the legendary band. And with the father-son pairing of Jeff and Jaime Hanna, the band carries on a country music tradition of blood harmony,” says the theatre.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played their first gig in 1966 in Southern California as a jug band and by 1969 had become a cornerstone of the burgeoning country-rock community. Their career breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of the record Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy and the single “Mr. Bojangles,” a folksy Top 10 pop hit that remains a staple of their live show.

In 1980, the band earned a pop resurgence with “An American Dream” and “Make a Little Magic.”

The band secured 16 Top 10 country hits between 1983 and 1990, including three No. 1 singles: “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream),” “Modern Day Romance,” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.”