APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 22-year-old man had been shot, and later died, on South Walnut Street early Christmas Eve morning.

A release from the Appleton PD states that officers responded to the 100 block of South Walnut Street around 2:05 a.m. on December 24 after reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man who had been shot. Medical aid was provided at the scene, and the man was taken to a local hospital where he would later die due to his injuries.

Investigators are in the process of conducting interviews and gathering evidence in this investigation, and at this time, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5540, through Appleton PD’s website, or through email at APDTips@appleton.org.