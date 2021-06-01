No charge for COVID-19 vaccine; reminder from Wisconsin DHS

(WFRV)- Wisconsin Department of Health distributed a reminder Tuesday, June 1, to vaccine providers and patients.

COVID-19 vaccine providers participating in the CDC COVID-19 vaccination program are required to sign a provider agreement to receive and dispense the vaccines.

Among the requirements included in said agreement, providers cannot sell or seek payment for the vaccine or any related supplies, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.

Those who are caught violating these terms of the CDC provider agreement such as billing vaccine recipients, such as co-pays, or denying the vaccine for lack of payment may result in the provider’s suspension or termination from the program.

“Providers cannot charge anyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine or deny anyone from getting the vaccine if they are uninsured or underinsured…” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy O’Shea .

If you know or suspect a healthcare provider, facility, vaccination site, or pharmacy is charging any costs for the COVID-19 vaccine, you are encouraged to report such behavior to please report such conduct to the federal government or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227.)