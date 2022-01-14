No charges against Marathon gas station shooter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The shooter who killed a Green Bay woman at a local gas station on Nov. 14 will not be facing charges.

Dominique Wilson died after being shot at a Marathon gas station on East Walnut Street in Green Bay.

On Dec. 16, 2021, the shooter voluntarily came to the Green Bay Police Department and spoke to investigators about the shooting, saying they had felt threatened by Wilson’s actions.

In order to decide on charges, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office and Green Bay Police Department had to evaluate:

The cause of Wilson’s death.

Wheather the shooting constituted a valid use of the privilage to defende oneself or others.

Through all of the evidence collected, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office has chosen to not pursue charges against the shooter who caused the death of Wilson.

According to a review from the attorney’s office, two groups of people, who were part of an ongoing ‘dispute’ fueled by social media, were at the gas station on Nov. 14 after a previous confrontation on Nov. 12.

Around 2:00 a.m., footage showed Wilson was part of one of the groups. The release states Wilson was an “active participant in the physical altercation” that happened in the early morning hours.

Investigators note that there appeared to be multiple weapons used, including bats, brass knuckles, and pepper spray.

They say the footage showed the shooter appeared to be watching the fight and had friends and family who were present.

Through footage and witness statements, investigators say Wilson was restrained by her boyfriend at one point during the fight and eventually grabbed a loaded handgun from the vehicle she had originally arrived in.

Wilson then pointed the gun at one of the people fighting nearby and it appeared she was trying to fire it before she was shot and ultimately killed.

Officials report the gun was lawfully possessed by a friend of Wilson’s who was present during the fight.