No charges filed against Green Bay officers involved in in-custody death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County District Attorney has determined that no criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in the in-custody death of Jason Thomson on February 10.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had been investigating the death of Jason Thomson, who died while in Green Bay police custody back in February.

According to the DCI, at around 11:30 p.m. on February 9, emergency crews responded to St. Johns Homeless Shelter for reports of a guest having a seizure in front of the building.

Upon arrival, officials reported having taken the man, identified as Jason Thomson, to a local hospital.

Allegedly, while at the hospital, Thomson had been recognized as a patient who had been treated for the same condition numerous times before.

The DCI reported that Thomson was then treated and medically released.

Before leaving the hospital, Thomson allegedly asked to use the bathroom where he is said to have become verbally aggressive.

Officials said nursing staff and security were unable to calm Thomson and proceeded to call the police.

Upon the arrival of Green Bay police, Thomson is said to have resisted arrest even after police had managed to place him in handcuffs.

The DCI reported surveillance evidence captured during the incident showed that no strikes or compliance holds were administered to Thomson.

The investigation reports recorded that due to Thomson’s combative behavior during the incident, a body restraint was placed around Thomson’s legs and draped over his shoulders.

At around 3 a.m., officers took Thomson to the Brown County Jail where the jail nurse had requested that Thomson be taken back to the hospital to be re-cleared.

As Thomson was placed back in the squad car, the jail nurse is said to have noticed Thomson had become unresponsive while in the back of the squad car.

Thomson was then taken out of the squad car where he was removed from his body constraints and given CPR by police until the ambulance arrived.

Officials said Thomson was taken to a local hospital were he was prononuced dead.

The DCI shared that during the investigation, surveillance video during the time of the incident was used and over 45 individuals including officers, medical staff, and security were interviewed.

One of the people interviewed during the investigation was Thomson’s sister who had told authorities that Thomson had suffered seizures and had “cracked his skull” many times in the past.

A forensic pathologist who conducted Thomson’s autopsy on February 11, reported not finding a cause of death but noted medical deficiencies and evidence of scrapes and bruises.

Toxicalogy reports were still pending.

