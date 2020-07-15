GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

No charges filed against Green Bay officers involved in in-custody death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County District Attorney has determined that no criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in the in-custody death of Jason Thomson on February 10.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had been investigating the death of Jason Thomson, who died while in Green Bay police custody back in February.

According to the DCI, at around 11:30 p.m. on February 9, emergency crews responded to St. Johns Homeless Shelter for reports of a guest having a seizure in front of the building.

Upon arrival, officials reported having taken the man, identified as Jason Thomson, to a local hospital.

Allegedly, while at the hospital, Thomson had been recognized as a patient who had been treated for the same condition numerous times before.

The DCI reported that Thomson was then treated and medically released.

Before leaving the hospital, Thomson allegedly asked to use the bathroom where he is said to have become verbally aggressive.

Officials said nursing staff and security were unable to calm Thomson and proceeded to call the police.

Upon the arrival of Green Bay police, Thomson is said to have resisted arrest even after police had managed to place him in handcuffs.

The DCI reported surveillance evidence captured during the incident showed that no strikes or compliance holds were administered to Thomson.

The investigation reports recorded that due to Thomson’s combative behavior during the incident, a body restraint was placed around Thomson’s legs and draped over his shoulders.

At around 3 a.m., officers took Thomson to the Brown County Jail where the jail nurse had requested that Thomson be taken back to the hospital to be re-cleared.

As Thomson was placed back in the squad car, the jail nurse is said to have noticed Thomson had become unresponsive while in the back of the squad car.

Thomson was then taken out of the squad car where he was removed from his body constraints and given CPR by police until the ambulance arrived.

Officials said Thomson was taken to a local hospital were he was prononuced dead.

The DCI shared that during the investigation, surveillance video during the time of the incident was used and over 45 individuals including officers, medical staff, and security were interviewed.

One of the people interviewed during the investigation was Thomson’s sister who had told authorities that Thomson had suffered seizures and had “cracked his skull” many times in the past.

A forensic pathologist who conducted Thomson’s autopsy on February 11, reported not finding a cause of death but noted medical deficiencies and evidence of scrapes and bruises.

Toxicalogy reports were still pending.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two"

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin"

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"