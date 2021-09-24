No charges filed against resident who made commentary at Oshkosh Area School District meeting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – No charges will be filed against a resident whose commentary during an Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) meeting resulted in the Oshkosh Police Department getting involved.

According to the Department, during a virtual OASD meeting held on Wednesday, a resident made commentary that was then brought to the attention of the police.

Officials say that after speaking to the person who made the remarks and consulting with the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, they concluded that no charges will be filed against this individual.

This is not the first time an OASD meeting has resulted in some conflict. In August, OASD had to reschedule one of its in-person meetings after it was interrupted by protesters opposing the district’s already instated masking policy.

“We had some people that came in with signs and then began essentially to be disruptive, part of that was not following our local protocols of wearing masks inside of our school buildings,” Superintendent Bryan Davis tells Local 5.

The disruption ultimately forced District officials to reschedule the meeting to be held virtually at a later date.