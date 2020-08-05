‘No charges should be issued’ against Sheboygan officer involved in fatal July shooting, says district attorney

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office has determined that no charges should be filed against the officer involved in the death of Kevan Ruffin Jr. in early July.

On July 2, officials say Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray responded to a call on July 2, regarding a man carrying weapons in the street near S. 15th street and Illinois Avenue in the City of Sheboygan.

The DOJ said Officer Pray had ordered the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Ruffin, to drop the weapons. Ruffin allegedly refused to do so.

Officials said Ruffin advanced and Officer Pray then deployed non-lethal means that were unsuccessful.

The DOJ stated that Officer Pray then discharged his weapon at Ruffin.

Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the incident. Officer Pray was placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The District Attorney says that, based on “findings on surveillance video, OFficer Pray’s body camera footage, forensic mapping of the scene, photos, DCI reports, and information made available” the officer’s “beliefs and actions were reasonable.”

