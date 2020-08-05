LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

‘No charges should be issued’ against Sheboygan officer involved in fatal July shooting, says district attorney

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office has determined that no charges should be filed against the officer involved in the death of Kevan Ruffin Jr. in early July.

On July 2, officials say Sheboygan Police Officer Bryan Pray responded to a call on July 2, regarding a man carrying weapons in the street near S. 15th street and Illinois Avenue in the City of Sheboygan.

The DOJ said Officer Pray had ordered the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Ruffin, to drop the weapons. Ruffin allegedly refused to do so.

Officials said Ruffin advanced and Officer Pray then deployed non-lethal means that were unsuccessful.

The DOJ stated that Officer Pray then discharged his weapon at Ruffin.

Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during the incident. Officer Pray was placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The District Attorney says that, based on “findings on surveillance video, OFficer Pray’s body camera footage, forensic mapping of the scene, photos, DCI reports, and information made available” the officer’s “beliefs and actions were reasonable.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah