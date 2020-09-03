No charges to be filed against Oconto County deputies in shooting death of Suring man

BAGLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – No charges will be issued in the death of Jacob Bubb, a Suring man shot and killed by Oconto County Sheriff’s deputies in May.

The shooting took place in mid-May in the Town of Bagley. At the time, deputies from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a subject with warrants being in a home.

After authorities received consent to search the home, the man, later identified as Bubb, was found in possession of a firearm. Two deputies discharged their firearms, according to officials. Bubb was struck and ultimately died from his injuries.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Bubb was charged in February for multiple charges, including Substantial Battery while armed with brass knuckles, Carrying a Concealed pistol, and Going Armed While Intoxicated.

In May, authorities attempted to take Bubb into custody during a traffic stop but he fled the scene.

On May 17, authorities were notified that Bubb may be at a residence in the Town of Bagley. The homeowner, who believed he was home alone, gave authorities permission to search the home.

Bubb was found with a handgun in the basement of the home. Deputies attempted to use their Tasers on Bubb, but it seemed to have no effect. Bubb then pointed his firearm at deputies, leading one of the deputies to discharge his weapon. The DOJ says Bubb again pointed his firearm at deputies, causing another to discharge his weapon.

An autopsy determined Bubb was struck 11 times.

The DOJ says the use of force by deputies involved was justified and that Bubb’s “death, while tragic and regrettable, was justified under the circumstances.”

