ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for the Oneida man who shot at a police officer outside of a dispatch center in 2021.

According to court records, the suspect, 31-year-old Carl King plead no contest to Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. King’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 10 at 2 p.m.

This charge stems from an incident that took place on February 21, 2021, at the Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch center.

On that day, King reportedly drove his vehicle into the dispatch center’s parking lot when he got out of the car and started ‘acting erratically.’

Dispatch workers who were watching king from inside the building immediately requested that an Oneida Tribal Police Officer come to investigate the incident further.

When the responding officer, identified as Dakota Oskey, arrived at the scene, King and Oskey began exchanging gunfire.

King was seriously injured during the exchange and taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Oskey was reportedly uninjured and no other injuries were reported during the incident.