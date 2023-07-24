RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – After a thorough review from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, officials have determined there will be no criminal charges issued after an officer-involved shooting that left one dead back in May.

On May 21, 2023, the Mount Pleasant Police Department was sent to a home regarding a report of shots fired and a family disturbance.

Timothy Burgess had allegedly been involved in a domestic incident with his wife, where he reportedly pointed and discharged a firearm multiple times toward her. The bullets did not hit her, and authorities say that a child at the home called the police that night.

Upon arrival, Burgess had left the residence in a green Range Rover. Dispatch broadcasted the vehicle description and warned officers that Burgess was believed to be armed.

Shortly before midnight, a Racine police officer found Burgess’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. When the car stopped, Burgess allegedly took off running toward Clayton Park.

The officer briefly pursued Burgess on foot before witnesses informed the officer that Burgess was armed with a gun. A drone was used to locate Burgess, found in a tall, grassy, tree-lined area.

Police commanded that Burgess peacefully surrender, which he refused. Officers continued negotiations for several minutes, but Burgess declined to comply with the officers’ demands.

As an arrest team was approaching Burgess, he allegedly shot toward officers, who immediately returned fire. The arrest squad consisted of seven Racine police officers and one Mount Pleasant police officer.

Burgess was hit and eventually died from his injuries. No law enforcement officers were hurt during the critical incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice was called in to investigate the incident independently. Once their investigation was completed, it was given to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Patricia Hansen reviewed the incident and determined that no criminal charges would be issued for those involved in the death of Burgess.

Per protocol, the Racine Police Department will now conduct an internal review to determine if policies and procedures were followed for this critical incident.