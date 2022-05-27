KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A fourth bomb threat was made towards the Kiel Middle School and Kiel School District Office.

According to the Kiel Police Department, on May 27 around 6:50 a.m. authorities received an email with a bomb threat directed at Kiel Middle School and the district office. This is the fourth bomb threat.

Officials say that no devices were found and the building was cleared. No students or staff were at the locations. The Kiel Police Department is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the FBI since the first threat was made.

The threat reportedly referenced the ongoing Title IX investigation about 8th-graders using incorrect pronouns.

Kiel announced that the planned Memorial Day Parade was canceled amid safety concerns.