No firearms allowed inside Green Bay polling locations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a meeting on Tuesday night, the Green Bay city council voted in favor of not allowing firearms to be allowed inside polling locations.

The order passed in an 8 – 4 vote of the council majority in support. The council resolved that possession of weapons, including firearms, will be prohibited at all Green Bay polling locations.

The council has mandated that proper signage will be posted at all entrances to all polling locations, stating that weapons will not be allowed inside.

Anyone that is carrying a firearm will not be allowed to enter or reside inside a polling location.

Local 5 will continue to bring you updates on this story as more information becomes available.